Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting, reports say
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin related to the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer have been dropped, according to multiple reports.
Baldwin had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Halyna Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”
