Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room

Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young(Trinity County Jail)
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A couple who said they were moving from Oregon to East Texas were arrested after pounds of drugs were found in their hotel room.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Steve Bustamane and Arlissa Young were arrested a hotel after authorities reported finding marijuana, meth, fentanyl pills, THC wax and other unidentified substances.

Bustamante and Young were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana >=5 pounds<50 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >400G (THC), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=4 grams<200 grams (meth) and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >4 grams<200 grams (fentanyl).

