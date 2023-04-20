Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A couple who said they were moving from Oregon to East Texas were arrested after pounds of drugs were found in their hotel room.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Steve Bustamane and Arlissa Young were arrested a hotel after authorities reported finding marijuana, meth, fentanyl pills, THC wax and other unidentified substances.

Bustamante and Young were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana >=5 pounds<50 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >400G (THC), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=4 grams<200 grams (meth) and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >4 grams<200 grams (fentanyl).

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.