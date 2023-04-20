Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC

Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - It would be a day of hardball for both the Angelina baseball and softball teams. In game one of a doubleheader against Tyler Junior College, Roadrunners leading two to nothing until a grand slam in the fifth inning put the Apaches up four to two.

Later in the inning, TJC would add to the lead when Wesley Mitchell would go deep for a two run shot, making it six to two. The Road Runners would get a run back on a line drive from Heladio Moreno allowing Dalton Mullins to score.

Then in the final innings of the game, the TJC bats would explode with home run after home run. Here’s a line drive off of the foul pole that’s good for a trip around the bases. Apaches outfielder Caden Quick getting in on the Home Run Derby action as well. Tyler leading by as much as 12-3 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Last chance for Angelina who do get a run across trying to get a rally going, but the hot hitting display by TJC would prove to be too much Road Runners drop game one of the doubleheader to the Apaches 12-4.

And in game two of the double letter it would be a better ending for Angelina as they would go on to win that one three to two thanks to a game winning solo shot by Slade Foreman in the 12th inning, so the Road Runners manage to split the series with a walk off.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Angelina softball team sweeps top ranked Galveston in doubleheader
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
A team from Christus Good Shepherd provided free physicals to Longview ISD student athletes...
Local hospital provides free physical for Longview ISD athletes
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC 2