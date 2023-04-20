Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Preston Wade Graham
Judge sets bond for Gladewater man accused in 2022 Longview murder

Latest News

Specialists say his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is a direct blow at a...
Health Minute: Damar Hamlin cleared to play after heart arrest
Much of the rhetoric is political posturing ahead of the deadline to raise the debt limit...
US economy moves forward post-pandemic as Biden, McCarthy skirmish over debt ceiling
The alleged threatening comments sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.
GRAPHIC: Okla. county commissioner resigns over alleged lynching, killing remarks
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers,...
Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police after beating death