2 Kilgore residents accused of stealing diesel from business

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested following a Tuesday report of diesel being stolen from a Kilgore business.

Arrest documents report that Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to I-20 around 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. A call had been put in by a business owner from FM 2087, who reported a truck pulling a trailer heading west on the interstate away from his business, where he said he had seen the suspect stealing diesel.

Upon stopping a truck matching the caller’s description, the deputies found that there were two occupants. They also reported seeing an item being tossed from the passenger side window.

The driver, Lance Jordan Williams, 35, allegedly admitted to attempting to steal the fuel, but claimed he did not succeed before being caught by the business owner. He also reportedly admitted to tossing the item from the truck, which he said was a pouch containing meth and a glass pipe. Upon recovery, deputies reported that it did indeed contain about 1.8 grams of meth.

The passenger, Ekisha Rena Vaughn, 42, claimed that she had been asleep during the incident, saying “I don’t know nothing about that.” After further questioning, the document said she later admitted that she had been awake, but maintained that she knew nothing of the theft. In his interview, Williams reportedly advised the deputies that Vaughn had been awake. Upon searching the truck, deputies allegedly found a .357 magnum revolver in her purse.

The victim also reported that a chain had been cut to gain entry to his business, causing around $200 worth of damage. Neither Williams nor Vaughn admitted to this. The victim could not estimate how much fuel had been stolen, though he was able to confirm it was worth less than $10,000.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Gregg County Jail on charges of felony theft, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on bonds totaling $39,500.

Vaughn was arrested on Wednesday, and is also being held in Gregg County Jail. Her charges include felony theft, criminal mischief, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and her bonds total $7,000.

