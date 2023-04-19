Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning at a Tyler construction site after being hit in the head.
Tyler Fire Marshall Paul Findley said an emergency call came in at 10:30 a.m. from a construction site in the 600 block of West Grande Boulevard pertaining to a “crush injury.” Findley said a retaining wall was being constructed at the site when a worker was fatally hit in the head by a piece of machinery.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
