Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and it’s already  breezy out there.  Expect clouds and a few showers this morning, then warm and breezy this afternoon with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s.  More clouds tomorrow with a much more likely chance for widespread thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.  Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as storms could quickly become strong to severe as they move into East Texas.  A few lingering storms are possible Friday, then sunshine Saturday.  However, the storm system may stall and keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says

Latest News

"Rooting for Rainey"
‘Rooting for Rainey’: 3-year-old welcomed home from brain surgery, throws first pitch
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at St. Mary Magdalene in Flint
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church
Nac city council
Nacogdoches City Council approves utility improvements, emergency utility contract
Flint Church Mural
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church