WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler

A food pantry in Longview has recently been upgraded due to a grant from East Texas Food Bank.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A food pantry in Longview has recently been upgraded due to a grant from East Texas Food Bank.

Longview Dream Center founder Tommy McDaniels discusses the conception of the food pantry, as well as how a grant from the East Texas Food Bank has been used to build a large walk in cooler. McDaniels’ “free grocery store” is the culmination of his desire to make sure that no one goes hungry, giving his clients the ability to choose their own food.

The cooler was fully constructed using the grant money from ETFB.

