WebXtra: Local hospital provides free physical for Longview ISD athletes

At Lobo Coliseum in Longview today, a team provided free physicals for Longview ISD student athletes.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A team from Christus Good Shepherd provided free physicals to Longview ISD student athletes today.

For East Texas high school athletes, a physical examination is essential to ensure they are in good condition to endure the rigorous training required for their sport.

In the light of past instances, to ensure they have no medical conditions that could endanger their health, a medical team from Christus Good Shepherd visited Longview ISD today.

At Lobo coliseum in Longview today, a team provided free physicals for Longview ISD student athletes.

According to event coordinator Casey Reed, extra emphasis is placed on history of concussion and trying to determine if students have any undiagnosed cardiac problems.

It is the first of several free physical events for area schools in the next weeks.

