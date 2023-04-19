Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park

By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on the City of Nacogdoches’ plans for Festival park plans. The contract for phase one was approved last night by city council. The plan is to modify the park so that water and electrical services are available throughout the grounds so that larger events can be held there. This phase will reportedly cost $160,000. Phase two will focus on replacing existing outlets in the downtown area.

