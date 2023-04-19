Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: 103-year-old Tyler church demolished

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s longest-standing church building is no more.

St. James CME Church was demolished on Wednesday 103 years after its construction. According to the church’s pastor, Brian Lightner, the structure was deteriorating and could no longer be adequately repaired. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke to Lightner, as well as past and present church members, about the demolition.

Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
File graphic of an ambulance.
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site