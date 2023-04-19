WebXtra: 103-year-old Tyler church demolished

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s longest-standing church building is no more.

St. James CME Church was demolished on Wednesday 103 years after its construction. According to the church’s pastor, Brian Lightner, the structure was deteriorating and could no longer be adequately repaired. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke to Lightner, as well as past and present church members, about the demolition.

