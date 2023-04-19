Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating shooting incident outside Cheddar’s restaurant

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting incident outside of a Cheddar’s restaurant in Tyler.

According to Officer Dan Forbey with the Tyler Police Department, officers were dispatched to the restaurant parking lot after reports that a man had fired a gun into the air. Forbey said a witness told them the suspect fired his gun in frustration following an altercation before fleeing the scene in a grey sedan.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect.

Citizens save Marshall resident from house fire
Lawyers continue venue change debate for trial of man accused in death of Smith County deputy
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation