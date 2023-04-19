Tyler police investigating shooting incident outside Cheddar’s restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting incident outside of a Cheddar’s restaurant in Tyler.

According to Officer Dan Forbey with the Tyler Police Department, officers were dispatched to the restaurant parking lot after reports that a man had fired a gun into the air. Forbey said a witness told them the suspect fired his gun in frustration following an altercation before fleeing the scene in a grey sedan.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect.

