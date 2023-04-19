Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets 30 years for assaulting Smith County deputy

A Tyler man has received 30 years in prison for pleading guilty to assaulting a Smith County deputy in 2022.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has received 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a Smith County deputy in 2022.

Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero, 30, of Tyler was sentenced today in a Smith County court for two instances of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Lizarraga-Romero, who was facing a potential life sentence, pleaded guilty to the offenses and asked that a jury determine the appropriate punishment.

The trial lasted two days, after which the jury sentenced Lizarraga-Romero to 30 years.

After an April 2022 traffic stop, Lizarraga-Romero led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase across both Smith and Cherokee Counties, at times reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Lizarraga-Romero pulled into a Tyler apartment complex, where he then fled on foot.

Officers were able to corner Lizarraga-Romero in that apartment complex, at which point he shot at the officers as they attempted to detain him.

No one was injured in that pursuit or the subsequent firefight.

