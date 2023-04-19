Tyler man gets 30 years for assaulting Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has received 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a Smith County deputy in 2022.

Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero, 30, of Tyler was sentenced today in a Smith County court for two instances of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Lizarraga-Romero, who was facing a potential life sentence, pleaded guilty to the offenses and asked that a jury determine the appropriate punishment.

The trial lasted two days, after which the jury sentenced Lizarraga-Romero to 30 years.

After an April 2022 traffic stop, Lizarraga-Romero led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase across both Smith and Cherokee Counties, at times reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Lizarraga-Romero pulled into a Tyler apartment complex, where he then fled on foot.

Officers were able to corner Lizarraga-Romero in that apartment complex, at which point he shot at the officers as they attempted to detain him.

No one was injured in that pursuit or the subsequent firefight.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.