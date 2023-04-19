State lawmakers honor Breckenridge Village’s 25th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Breckenridge Village was honored in the state capitol Wednesday as lawmakers declared April 4, “Breckenridge Village 25th Anniversary Day.”

State Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) made the declaration earlier today in the capitol building.

Chelsea Owens, Executive Director at Breckenridge Village, and Cassi Velasco, Director of Community Relations at Breckenridge Village accompanied residents Deborah Tracy, Brian Freeman, Laci Smith, Linda Jones and Clay Wallstein as they met with Schaefer and Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) to receive the honor

“We’re honored to be recognized by our state and Representative Matt Schafer because it’s a recognition of what happens when individuals serve and love one another well,” Owens said.

“For 25 years, Breckenridge Village has been a warm and welcoming residential and day community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Velasco. “It’s a home where all people know they are valued, cared for and loved.”

Breckenridge Village partners with local nonprofits like the East Texas Food Bank to provide care to their residences.

