Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

State lawmakers honor Breckenridge Village’s 25th anniversary

Rep. Schaefer with Breckenridge Village
Rep. Schaefer with Breckenridge Village(Breckenridge Village)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Breckenridge Village was honored in the state capitol Wednesday as lawmakers declared April 4, “Breckenridge Village 25th Anniversary Day.”

State Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) made the declaration earlier today in the capitol building.

Chelsea Owens, Executive Director at Breckenridge Village, and Cassi Velasco, Director of Community Relations at Breckenridge Village accompanied residents Deborah Tracy, Brian Freeman, Laci Smith, Linda Jones and Clay Wallstein as they met with Schaefer and Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) to receive the honor

“We’re honored to be recognized by our state and Representative Matt Schafer because it’s a recognition of what happens when individuals serve and love one another well,” Owens said.

“For 25 years, Breckenridge Village has been a warm and welcoming residential and day community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Velasco. “It’s a home where all people know they are valued, cared for and loved.”

Breckenridge Village partners with local nonprofits like the East Texas Food Bank to provide care to their residences.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Gunner Guinn
Henderson Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
File graphic of an ambulance.
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site