‘Rooting for Rainey’: 3-year-old welcomed home from brain surgery, throws first pitch

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Both Grand Saline Indian fans and Edgewood Bulldog fans agree on the highlight of the Grand Saline Indians baseball game versus the Edgewood Bulldogs: the first pitch.

The crowd was “Rooting for Rainey” as 3-year-old Rainey LaPrade threw the pitch. Rainey took the mound with her brother’s baseball team by her side. Her brother, Knox LaPrade, even caught the pitch.

Rainey has Sturge-Weber Syndrome and has suffered seizures since she was 4 months old. She just got home with her family from Children’s Hospital in Detroit on Friday following a major brain surgery in March and extensive therapy.

“This community has just been so amazing to us throughout her entire journey since she was first diagnosed back in 2019,” mother Cindy LaPrade said. “It’s just been so amazing the outpouring love and support we’ve had from everybody.”

For the community to be able to see the first pitch is special because, “They’ve seen a lot of our posts on you know social media of her in the hospital and her recovery along the way while we were up there doing rehab, but just to kind of see her, and see her kind of walk out on her own, that’s a big deal to kind of be able to do that,” mother Cindy LaPrade said.

Both the Grand Saline Indians and Edgewood Bulldogs brought a gift up to Rainey after the pitch.

“A gratifying moment to be able to watch her walk out to that mound by herself and do this on her own,” father and Grand Saline ISD Assistant Superintendent Ricky LaPrade said.

