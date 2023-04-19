Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy Skies is expected overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s for much of ETX. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for our Wednesday with a very, very small chance for rain. As we head into Thursday, that changes. There is a very good chance for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Once again on Friday morning, some strong/severe storms are possible, especially over the southern half of East Texas. With that being said... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday afternoon/evening and Friday morning as a very slow moving cold front passes through East Texas. There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms for the majority of East Texas on Thursday...and for the southern half of East Texas on Friday. The greatest risks are expected to be very gusty winds and some pockets of large hail in the strongest storms for Thursday and Friday morning. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday appear to be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range with a few getting closer to 3.00″ and some locations less than 1.00″. Humid and breezy through Friday morning...once the cold front moves through, we are looking for much cooler air and much drier air to settle in for a few days. The weekend is still looking very nice with lows in the 40s, so a bit on the cool side, and highs in the 60s with much more sunshine expected. Have a great night.

