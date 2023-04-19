Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Strong/Severe Thunderstorms possible Thursday/Friday
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy Skies is expected overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s for much of ETX. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for our Wednesday with a very, very small chance for rain. As we head into Thursday, that changes. There is a very good chance for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Once again on Friday morning, some strong/severe storms are possible, especially over the southern half of East Texas. With that being said... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday afternoon/evening and Friday morning as a very slow moving cold front passes through East Texas. There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms for the majority of East Texas on Thursday...and for the southern half of East Texas on Friday. The greatest risks are expected to be very gusty winds and some pockets of large hail in the strongest storms for Thursday and Friday morning. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday appear to be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range with a few getting closer to 3.00″ and some locations less than 1.00″. Humid and breezy through Friday morning...once the cold front moves through, we are looking for much cooler air and much drier air to settle in for a few days. The weekend is still looking very nice with lows in the 40s, so a bit on the cool side, and highs in the 60s with much more sunshine expected. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

Latest News

Strong/Severe Storms possible Thursday/Friday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/Severe Storms are possible if not likely Thu PM through Fri AM
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/Severe Storms are possible if not likely Thu PM through Fri AM
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7