Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Weston, 7, was all smiles as we visited with his closest caretakers at at Slide N Bounce Rentals in Canton.

“Oh my gosh, [he] can’t stop laughing,” said case worker Jonathan Sanchez with a chuckle. Sanchez helped paint the picture of the perfect family for this child with special needs.

“I really think a family that is nurturing, loving, kind, compassionate, empathetic... someone who’s not going to put limitations on him,” he said. “Someone who can explore and allow him to explore a little bit.”

His foster mom Yvonne Dixon agrees. She is especially aware of some of Weston’s special needs he’s had since complications at birth.

“He can give back 10 times more love than you can give him,” Dixon said.

One of her biggest priorities for Weston is making sure he has the dignity of being a child. For Dixon, that means getting him out of his wheelchair as often as possible for play time.

“He is not his chair. He is separate from his chair. He has his chair to help him with mobility, but we also put him in other places that he can be comfortable and just be able to enjoy life, instead of being confined to the chair.”

Dixon also doesn’t want a family to not consider Weston because of his unique abilities.

“You can,” she said with a knowing smile. “You can.”

There’s all these non-verbals that he’s giving you all the time, and it’s a really beautiful language that can get disguised unfortunately, or looked over,” said Sanchez.

One of the most rewarding sounds from Weston is his ticklish laugh. From our time with him, he had plenty of giggles to go around.

To learn more about Weston, view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 95186

