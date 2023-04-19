Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they respond to a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist Tim Monzingo, it is believed that an early-morning high-speed chase, a vehicle burglary and a second vehicle theft are all connected.

Monzingo said that the high-speed pursuit began around 4 a.m. Wednesday with a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Tatum. The chase concluded when the car stopped and five people exited and fled on foot. One of the vehicle’s occupants was apprehended but four others remain on the run.

Then, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, another call was received pertaining to a burglarized vehicle on County Road 826, where it was reported that some of the reportedly stolen items were recovered from the vehicle involved in the pursuit. Later, another vehicle reported stolen from Nacogdoches was found abandoned near Stephen F. Austin Experimental Forest.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information or who has noticed suspicious activity, please call 936-560-7777.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.