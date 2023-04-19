Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches City Council approves utility improvements, emergency utility contract

Nac city council
Nac city council(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches City Council met Tuesday night and approved several items, the first being a contract for utility upgrades in Festival Park.

This project is estimated to cost around $106,000. This is a project done in two phases through capital improvement funds for downtown and festival park utility upgrades.

The current layout of electrical and water services at the park makes it difficult to fully utilize the space for larger events without closing Main Street. This project reroutes both electrical and water services 30 feet a part down Fredonia Street for better use of the space.

“We are not adding additional power to Festival Park, and mind you I am not an electrician and so I speak in more general terms, we had a bundle and we’ve just stretched it out. We did not add any more to it,” Community Services Director Brian Bray said.

The total budgeted capital improvement plans for this project is $350,000.

The council also approved a contract between the City and Duplichain Contractors for emergency utility installation and repair services.

The Assistant Public Works Director Case Opperman said due to a shortage of workers, they need help fixing utility lines in emergency situations. This is a one-year contract that costs $200,000.

The money is already worked into the budget’s capital improvement funds. Half will be paid from the water line repair budget and the other half will come from the wastewater repair budget.

“We’ve talked about doing this in the past. The situation we find ourselves in kind of moved us forward in pulling that trigger at this point in time,” Opperman said.

The council meets again at the beginning of May.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

Latest News

Gilmer family creates capilla to remember son during National Donate Life Month
MARINES REUNION
Marine Corps veterans join East Texas VFW in flag retirement ceremony
Camp Fannin reunion
Camp Fannin holds 80th anniversary memorial celebration
The community gathered on Saturday to raise money for pickleball.
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites
The family-friendly event features a classic car show, a kids’ play area, over a hundred...
Gladewater ‘Gusher Days’ attracts thousands of visitors