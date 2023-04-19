Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new zoning ordinance was approved on Tuesday which will require any new BYOB venues to request a special use permit.
The ordinance would also provide additional zoning requirements upon the Lufkin City Council’s approval or disapproval.
“This new classification will allow for more consistent enforcement of a building code including fire prevention and protection, and will also allow for public input prior to approval of these uses,” City Manager Kevin Gee said during Tuesday night’s meeting.
A publication of the BYOB zoning ordinance is required before it goes into effect.
The council also approved items on their consent agenda which included repairs for three priority roads.
- South Angelina Street.
- Daniel McCall Drive.
- Gaslight Boulevard.
The city will be using their general funds to develop construction bid documents to begin the project.
