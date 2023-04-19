Longview police searching for missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, Mark Horner, 63, has gone missing. Horner is described as weighing 300 lbs. and standing at 6′ tall, with brown hair, a gray beard, and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored button-up shirt with a tie slacks, and glasses.

Horner was last seen leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue displaying Texas license plate RFJ2817.

If anyone has any information regarding Horner’s whereabouts, please contact the Longview Police Department immediately at (903) 237-1170.

