Lawyers continue venue change debate for trial of man accused in death of Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both the prosecution and defense continued arguing a requested venue change for a Grand Prairie man accused of killing a Smith County sheriff’s deputy.

Lorenzo Bustos was killed on Oct. 13, 2022 after he and a field training officer, Michael Skinner, conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, 21, struck him. Bustos died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Monday, defense attorney Matt Bingham said he filed a motion on March 8 for a change of venue. The motion claimed that the coverage of the case has been “so widespread, inflammatory, and prejudicial that the defendant cannot get a fair trial in Smith County.” The defense submitted four affidavits in support of the motion, one being from the defendant.

During Wednesday morning’s hearing, the defense argued that a venue change is necessary due to untimely filings of affidavits by the state, and also that said affidavits are not efficient due to “jumbled” files with missing, incorrect and unclear information.

The state said the issues with the problematic files could have been due to a computer glitch and that they will submit the proper, original affidavits.

