Judge sets bond for Gladewater man accused in 2022 Longview murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater man arrested earlier this week in connection with a 2022 deadly assault has been formally arraigned.

Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arraigned on a charge of murder and given a $250,000 bond in the 124th district court Wednesday morning.

Graham was arrested Monday on a murder warrant. He is accused of an assault that took place on Oct. 10, 2022, in Longview, police said. The victim of that assault was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

