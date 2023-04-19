Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge sets bond for Gladewater man accused in 2022 Longview murder

Preston Wade Graham
Preston Wade Graham(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater man arrested earlier this week in connection with a 2022 deadly assault has been formally arraigned.

Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arraigned on a charge of murder and given a $250,000 bond in the 124th district court Wednesday morning.

Graham was arrested Monday on a murder warrant. He is accused of an assault that took place on Oct. 10, 2022, in Longview, police said. The victim of that assault was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

Previous reporting:

Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

