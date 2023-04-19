Citizens save Marshall resident from house fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Two citizens woke up a sleeping occupant of a burning Marshall home on Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m., Marshall Fire units were dispatched to the 800 block of Ivy Street for a structure fire, according to a release from the department.

The affected home was a single family residence that had been reconstructed into a five unit apartment, with one of the upstairs units fully engulfed in flames.

Due to advanced stages of the fire and dangers associated, firefighters were ordered to fight the fire from the exterior, the release said. It took the 12 on-duty firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were only two residents occupying the structure at the time of the fire and only one occupant (located in the bottom, back unit) home during the fire, according to the release.

There were no injuries reported. The department reported that a couple of brave citizens had entered the structure to check for anyone inside. They were able to notify and get the downstairs occupant out safely. This occupant was asleep and totally unaware of the upstairs fire.

The department said that the investigation is in its beginning phase, however based on preliminary neighborhood canvassing and interviews, the fire is being looked at as a potential arson.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Marshall Fire Department or Marshall Crime Stoppers.

