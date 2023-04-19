Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Citizens save Marshall resident from house fire

Two citizens woke up a sleeping occupant of a burning Marshall home on Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Two citizens woke up a sleeping occupant of a burning Marshall home on Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m., Marshall Fire units were dispatched to the 800 block of Ivy Street for a structure fire, according to a release from the department.

The affected home was a single family residence that had been reconstructed into a five unit apartment, with one of the upstairs units fully engulfed in flames.

Due to advanced stages of the fire and dangers associated, firefighters were ordered to fight the fire from the exterior, the release said. It took the 12 on-duty firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were only two residents occupying the structure at the time of the fire and only one occupant (located in the bottom, back unit) home during the fire, according to the release.

There were no injuries reported. The department reported that a couple of brave citizens had entered the structure to check for anyone inside. They were able to notify and get the downstairs occupant out safely. This occupant was asleep and totally unaware of the upstairs fire.

The department said that the investigation is in its beginning phase, however based on preliminary neighborhood canvassing and interviews, the fire is being looked at as a potential arson.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Marshall Fire Department or Marshall Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Gunner Guinn
Henderson Police looking for missing juvenile
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

Latest News

Festival Park in Nacogdoches.
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center food bank receives walk-in cooler