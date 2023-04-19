A Better East Texas: Finding common ground for state budget

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas state legislature is in the final weeks of meeting and will wrap up by the end of May.

Their next goal is to work out a budget for the state. However, if you follow legislative progress on this front, even casually, you know that Texas is blessed with a $32 billion surplus in our rainy day fund. And the authors of the budget and state leadership have included ways to spend some of the surplus for the benefit of Texans.

Seems like a political and economic win for all – pretty rare these days. But lawmakers must work together and that sometimes is a challenge even in the best of set ups. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor have very different approaches to helping Texans out with the $32 billion surplus; thus, the clock is ticking for them to work together.

The House and Senate have created budget proposals and now they must find common ground to pass a final version. Texans did not elect these leaders to be at odds with each other, they were elected to work out a plan for the future of Texas. Additionally, home appraisal statements are being delivered by taxing entities and if you own a home, you are probably seeing your appraisal increase, sometimes significantly, and that means higher taxes.

So, our leaders need to sit down now, work out a compromise prior to the session coming to an end, and give Texans the relief that is due, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

