Baylor students alleging sexual assault want to amend lawsuit to include state law fraud, breach of contract

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fifteen women who reported they were sexually assaulted while students at Baylor University are seeking to amend their pending federal lawsuits against the university to include state law fraud, breach of contract, negligence and gross negligence allegations.

The plaintiffs, known as Jane Doe 1-15, filed a 60-page, fourth amended petition with the motion and are asking U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to allow the changes in the wake of the judge’s ruling after a recent law change that precludes plaintiffs from recovering damages for emotional distress under Title IX laws.

Pitman is considering the motion from plaintiffs’ attorneys Jim Dunnam and Chad Dunn to allow them to amend their pleadings to include state allegations and that potentially could increase damages sought under the new pleadings.

While Pitman has not granted their request, he essentially invited the plaintiffs to seek to amend their claims in a recent ruling.

Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university will be filing a response to the amended petition, which includes new allegations that surfaced during the protracted discovery process, which has lasted seven years in some of the cases. Fogleman declined additional comment Tuesday.

Dunnam said he is confident Pitman will grant the request to amend the plaintiffs’ claims.

“We are pleased the case is moving forward and we are confident that the evidence is very compelling in support of our claims,” Dunnam said Tuesday.

In a recent ruling, Pitman, of Austin, asked Baylor to reconsider its objection to the petition amendments “given that Plaintiffs seek to amend their complaint in response to an intervening change in law and not due to any delay on Plaintiffs’ part.”

“Additionally, Baylor cannot claim prejudice in good faith. Although this litigation has been pending far too long, the delays are largely due to Baylor’s discovery conduct, and yet the cases are still not on the eve of trial,” Pitman wrote.

The 15 former Baylor students allege that Baylor maintained discriminatory policies in handling reports of their sexual assaults and that those practices created a heightened risk for sexual assault.

The proposed amended petition said the case arises from Baylor’s “deliberate indifferent response to multiple events of student-on-student sexual assault and subsequent sexual harassment.”

The sexual assault scandal led to the ouster of Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles and the removal of Ken Starr as Baylor’s president. Several of the assault allegations involved members of the Baylor football team and a fraternity president.

“Investigation and media reports indicate these important cases are but a handful of many in what has been a historic and extensive history of abuse and conscious disregard by Defendant,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendant’s failure to promptly and appropriately investigate and respond to the assaults allowed a condition to be created that substantially increased Plaintiffs’ chances of being sexually assaulted, as well as others.

" Moreover, Defendant’s failure to promptly and appropriately investigate and respond to these assaults furthered sexual harassment and a hostile environment, effectively denying Plaintiffs, and other female students, access to educational opportunities,” the lawsuit claims.

Baylor, its staff and “highest officers” permitted a campus “rife with sexual assault” that lacked the basic standards of support for victims, as required by state and federal law, the suit alleges.

“Defendant and its officials had actual knowledge of the sexual assaults and the resulting harassment of Plaintiffs created by its failure to investigate and discipline Plaintiffs’ attackers in a timely manner and consistent with federal and state law,” the suit contends.” Defendant engaged in a pattern and practice of behavior designed to discourage and dissuade students and guest students who had been sexually assaulted from seeking prosecution and protection and from seeking to have sexual assaults from being fully investigated.”

The suit claims that Baylor “deliberately insulated alleged assailants” from the usual university disciplinary process and maintained a system in which male students believed they were unlikely to face repercussions for their actions.

“Baylor actively concealed sexual assaults by male students, actively diverted cases from student conduct or criminal processes, allowed various departments to conduct their own untrained investigations, and caused a perception that sexual assaults in the campus community would not be punished or investigated,” according to the lawsuit. “For example, the (former) chief of the Baylor Police Department told an administrator that a female report of sexual assault was just retaliation for bad sex.”

The amended petition also says Baylor admitted falsifying reports of sexual assaults and other crimes on campus. Universities are required to report sexual assault information under a federal law known as the Clery Act. From 2007-2009, Baylor reported a total of 1 sexual assault for all three years. In 2011, Baylor reported no sexual assaults, the suit claims.

“While Baylor was proclaiming to take its Title IX obligations seriously, of 114 sexual violence complaints brought to the attention of Baylor’s Judicial Affairs and Title IX offices from 2011 to 2015, Baylor found the accused responsible for harassment or assault in a mere two cases, and 104 of the complaints were closed without a hearing,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Each and every one of these Plaintiffs were presented with intentionally false information about the safety of the campus environment before they enrolled… Baylor did this to create the false impression that sexual assault ‘did not occur here,’ a common refrain by Regents and administrators who were trying to preserve the Baylor image of a clean ‘Christian’ institution, regardless of the actual facts.”

