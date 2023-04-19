Authorities find missing man who drowned in Cedar Creek Lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The body of a drowned man was found in Cedar Creek Lake on Wednesday.

The search for the body of Juan Ortiz Delacruz, 47, was temporarily called off on April 12 due to thick vegetation on the lake bottom. While clearing this vegetation, the body was found on Wednesday by Henderson County authorities, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.