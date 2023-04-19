Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ set for April 29

7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes invite customers to “BYOC” and enjoy a Slurpee drink for just...
7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes invite customers to “BYOC” and enjoy a Slurpee drink for just $1.99 on April 29(7-Eleven)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - 7‑Eleven, Inc. will host ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ on, April 29 at participating 7‑Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

“Crazy cups aren’t the only excitement that Bring Your Own Cup Day has to offer. The convenience retailers are also bringing customers a new, limited time only flavor – Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar – to accompany the classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar is a sweet, zero sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors,” said the company.

Here’s what customers need to know to participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean. Give that astronaut helmet another wipe down!

  • Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display – this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.
  • Confirm the cup is watertight AKA leak proof! No crying over spilled Slurpee drinks.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7‑Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Mark Horner
Longview police searching for missing man identified as local school teacher
Preston Wade Graham
Judge sets bond for Gladewater man accused in 2022 Longview murder

Latest News

FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Parents are in mourning after a shoplifter shot and killed a loss prevention employee at a Home...
Parents of slain Home Depot employee mourn loss
Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install...
US invests in alternative solar tech, more solar for renters
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
2 dead as severe storms, tornadoes move through central US