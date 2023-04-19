2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Kilgore High School students qualified for a national game design competition after placing third at regionals.

Kilgore Computer Science teacher John Fruge spoke about his two students who made it all the way to the top five in the recent competition; the top three of which automatically qualified for nationals.

Jose Vazquez and Gage Brown, both juniors, competed against many students from much larger schools. Some schools at the competition even specialize in computer science, and most had 10 to 20 students at the competition. Vazquez and Brown were Kilgore’s sole representation, and they’re taking it all the way to the top.

The students spoke with KLTV about their start in the field, their work on the prize winning game, and their plans for the coming national competition.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.