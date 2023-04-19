Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition

Two Kilgore High School students qualified for a national game design competition after placing third at regionals.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Kilgore High School students qualified for a national game design competition after placing third at regionals.

Kilgore Computer Science teacher John Fruge spoke about his two students who made it all the way to the top five in the recent competition; the top three of which automatically qualified for nationals.

Jose Vazquez and Gage Brown, both juniors, competed against many students from much larger schools. Some schools at the competition even specialize in computer science, and most had 10 to 20 students at the competition. Vazquez and Brown were Kilgore’s sole representation, and they’re taking it all the way to the top.

The students spoke with KLTV about their start in the field, their work on the prize winning game, and their plans for the coming national competition.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Tyler police say shots fired call near Cheddar’s prompted by transformer blowing
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Gunner Guinn
Henderson Police looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
2 Kilgore High video game designers qualify for national competition
File graphic of an ambulance.
Worker dies following equipment injury at Tyler construction site