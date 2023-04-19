Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan

Union Pacific Locomotives
Union Pacific Locomotives(KNOP)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two trains derailed Tuesday afternoon in Polk County.

According to Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad, two Union Pacific cars derailed around 2:30 p.m. As of this writing, no injuries were reported and no materials were released from the derailed cars.

Tysver said the two train cars have since been removed and the track reopened last night at about 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto
Lawyers continue venue change debate for trial of man accused in death of Smith County deputy
Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs
Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs
Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs
Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs
Preston Wade Graham
Judge sets bond for Gladewater man accused in 2022 Longview murder