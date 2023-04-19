2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two trains derailed Tuesday afternoon in Polk County.

According to Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad, two Union Pacific cars derailed around 2:30 p.m. As of this writing, no injuries were reported and no materials were released from the derailed cars.

Tysver said the two train cars have since been removed and the track reopened last night at about 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

