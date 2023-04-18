Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler neurologist discusses reported increase in Alzheimer’s diagnoses

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with UT Health neurologist, Dr. Allison Hennigan about the increase in cases of Alzheimer’s disease each year. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County reports that 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with the disease in 2023. In 2022, that number was at 6.5 million. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from heart disease decreased 7.3 percent while deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 145 percent.

