Tyler ISD announces new Bonner Elementary School principal

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Elizabeth Gomez, assistant principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, has been named the new principal at Bonner Elementary School.

“It means so much to me to continue to grow here at home in Tyler ISD,” Gomez said. “I have had the pleasure to meet many wonderful mentors on my journey from student to educator and administrator, and those experiences will guide me to create a positive impact at Bonner Elementary.”

Gomez joined Tyler ISD in 2015 as a classroom teacher at Bell Elementary School. In 2019, she moved into an administrative role at the district, serving as a Bilingual/ESL Instructional Specialist. Gomez became assistant principal at Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School in 2020.

“We are excited for Bonner that Ms. Gomez is being named principal,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “She has done great things as an assistant principal at Birdwell, and I am certainly excited that one of Tyler ISD’s own will be taking the helm for the Bonner Bees.”

Ms. Gomez earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Educational Leadership degree from The University of Texas at Tyler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.