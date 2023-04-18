Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning and will warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon.  It will be a mix of sun and clouds with south winds picking up through the day and gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  Much of the same weather continues tomorrow ahead of the next storm system arriving at the end of the week.  Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy Thursday with a likely chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.  Some storms could become strong to severe.  There will be another chance for scattered thunderstorms on Friday with a cold front that will cool things down for the weekend.

