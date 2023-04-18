Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Burning car in Tyler roadway rerouting WB traffic on WNW Loop 323 to N. Broadway

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Tyler Fire Department is currently working a vehicle that caught on fire on the westbound lanes of W. Northwest Loop 323 between N. Broadway Ave and County Road 485. At this time, all west bound traffic on W Northwest Loop 323 is being re-routed onto N Broadway Ave.

This is still an active scene, Police are in the roadway directing traffic, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

