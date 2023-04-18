State report reveals recent death in Henderson County Jail

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man booked into the Henderson County Jail died this month.

A State Custodial Death Report showed that on March 1, Christopher Allen Jones, 47, was booked into the Henderson County Jail for driving while intoxicated. Early on April 7, Jones was found on the floor of his cell breathing heavily. The report said that Jones was responsive, but mumbling his words. The man stopped breathing while the officers were helping him into his bunk, the report said, and they began CPR.

The officers attempted to use an AED, which the report said failed to deliver a shock. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse later clarified that this was due to a rhythm present at the time of use. Jones was taken to the UT Health - Athens ER where he was pronounced dead at 3:21 a.m.

An autopsy has been done, but the results are still pending. The report said that Jones had a history of strokes and heart disease, which the county believes contributed to the death, though this has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.