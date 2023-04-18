Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve adding three new election precincts and adjusting other precinct boundaries to comply with Texas Election Code.

The proposed changes stem from population growth in some areas, other areas being annexed by the City of Tyler or City of Lindale, and changes needed after redistricting, Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said.

Smith County’s election precincts will grow from 72 to 75. All three precincts being split are Republican, Allcon said.

The precinct boundaries are required to be reviewed every two years.

The changes approved by Commissioners Court on Tuesday will become effective January 1, 2024. It will not be an issue for the May 6 City/School Election.

No change discussed will affect what is on a voter’s ballot, except for the race of Precinct Chair in the Primary Elections.

The changes will not affect who the resident would vote for Smith County Commissioner, Constable, Mayor or City Councilmember or any other local races decided by boundaries, Allcon said.

The following precincts were approved for boundary changes:

· Precincts 0005, 0030, and 41 due to population size.

· Precincts 0031, 0033, 0037, 0042, 0057, 0058, 0074 where the City of Tyler incorporated territory meets the unincorporated county territory.

· Precinct 0015 to match the City of Hideaway city limits with the precinct boundary.

· Precinct 0019 to match the City of Lindale city limits with the precinct boundary.

To view Allcon’s presentation to Commissioners Court on April 18, visit: www.smith-county.com/home/showpublisheddocument/17459/638174142105975182

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.