Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve adding three new election precincts and adjusting other precinct boundaries to comply with Texas E
By Press Release
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve adding three new election precincts and adjusting other precinct boundaries to comply with Texas Election Code.

The proposed changes stem from population growth in some areas, other areas being annexed by the City of Tyler or City of Lindale, and changes needed after redistricting, Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said.

Smith County’s election precincts will grow from 72 to 75. All three precincts being split are Republican, Allcon said.

The precinct boundaries are required to be reviewed every two years.

The changes approved by Commissioners Court on Tuesday will become effective January 1, 2024. It will not be an issue for the May 6 City/School Election.

No change discussed will affect what is on a voter’s ballot, except for the race of Precinct Chair in the Primary Elections.

The changes will not affect who the resident would vote for Smith County Commissioner, Constable, Mayor or City Councilmember or any other local races decided by boundaries, Allcon said.

The following precincts were approved for boundary changes:

· Precincts 0005, 0030, and 41 due to population size.

· Precincts 0031, 0033, 0037, 0042, 0057, 0058, 0074 where the City of Tyler incorporated territory meets the unincorporated county territory.

· Precinct 0015 to match the City of Hideaway city limits with the precinct boundary.

· Precinct 0019 to match the City of Lindale city limits with the precinct boundary.

To view Allcon’s presentation to Commissioners Court on April 18, visit: www.smith-county.com/home/showpublisheddocument/17459/638174142105975182

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

Latest News

Thomas Allen Janczak
Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years
Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget
State report reveals recent death in Henderson County Jail