Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years

Thomas Allen Janczak
Thomas Allen Janczak(Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was previously accused in the death of his infant son has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Thomas Allen Janczak, 23, of Livingston, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury on March 6, according to a court document. Janczak was arrested in 2021 in connection to the death of an infant child.

Brittney Faith Dawson, 22, of Livingston, has also been accused in this case. She has been released from the Polk County Jail on bail, and is awaiting her next court date on May 31.

Related

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Employee extinguishes fire at Longview business

Latest News

Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Smith County Commissioners Court approves changes to election precinct boundaries
Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget
State report reveals recent death in Henderson County Jail