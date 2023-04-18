Lightning strike leads to gas leak in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are at work repairing a gas leak that was likely caused by a lightning strike.

Police, fire and Centerpoint Energy crews are in the area of St. Andrews and Hawkins Parkway in Longview going door-to-door to see if any homes smell of gas. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that one resident was advised to leave the area, but no official order to evacuate was given. The leak has since been stopped.

According to reports, the lightning bolt hit a tree, which fell onto a light pole, which then punctured the ground and ruptured the pipe.

Crews work to clear the area after a lightning strike caused a tree to fall on a light pole, ultimately resulting in a gas leak. (KLTV)

