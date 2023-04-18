Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson Police looking for missing juvenile

Gunner Guinn
Gunner Guinn(Henderson Police Department)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Police Department is looking for a juvenile that was last seen at Walgreens at midnight on Tuesday.

The Henderson Police Department is looking for any information regarding Gunner Guinn, a juvenile who went missing around midnight on Tuesday.

Guinn was last seen at a Walgreens, wearing a purple hoodie and a red hat with a melting yellow smiley face on it.

If you have any details, please contact the Henderson Police Department: 903-657-3512.

