Henderson Police looking for missing juvenile
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Police Department is looking for a juvenile that was last seen at Walgreens at midnight on Tuesday.
The Henderson Police Department is looking for any information regarding Gunner Guinn, a juvenile who went missing around midnight on Tuesday.
Guinn was last seen at a Walgreens, wearing a purple hoodie and a red hat with a melting yellow smiley face on it.
If you have any details, please contact the Henderson Police Department: 903-657-3512.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.