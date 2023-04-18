First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring severe weather
EAST TEXAS, (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a very good chance for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Once again on Friday morning, some strong/severe storms are possible, especially over the southern half of East Texas.
With that being said... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday afternoon/evening and Friday morning as a very slow moving cold front passes through East Texas.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms for the majority of East Texas on Thursday...and for the southern half of East Texas on Friday.
The greatest risks are expected to be very gusty winds and some pockets of large hail in the strongest storms for Thursday and Friday morning.
Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday appear to be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range with a few getting closer to 3.00″.
More updates to come in the coming days. Please stay tuned.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.