Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bullard ISD announces new high school principal

Chad Bentley has been named the new principal at Bullard High School. The Bullard ISD Board of...
Chad Bentley has been named the new principal at Bullard High School. The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring during the April regular monthly board meeting this evening, April 17, 2023.(Bullard ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bullard, TX (PRESS RELEASE) - Chad Bentley has been named the new principal at Bullard High School. The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring during the April regular monthly board meeting this evening, April 17, 2023.

Mr. Bentley comes to Bullard from Canyon Lake High School in Comal ISD, where he has served as assistant principal and interim academic dean since 2020. Before his administrative role in Comal ISD, he served in Malakoff ISD as fine arts coordinator from 2013 to 2020 and head band director from 2012 to 2016. He has also served as head band director at Cayuga High School and assistant band director at Eustace High School.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Chad Bentley to Bullard ISD and to see where he will lead Bullard High School,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “He is committed to building relationships, fostering a positive culture, and consistent growth. In short, he aligns directly with what we believe here at Bullard ISD.”

Mr. Bentley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. He and his wife, Jess, who is also an educator, have three children; Jared (26) and his wife Macie, Sonny (graduating senior), and Stella (5).

“Our responsibility in education is to seek the continued growth of every student, staff member, parent, and community member by creating and maintaining authentic relationships,” Bentley said. “We will create a truly collaborative culture of servant leaders who will support all stakeholders in meeting their professional goals while propelling them into the future equipped to excel in any undertaking.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
Daniel Nyabuto
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
Preston Wade Graham
Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder

Latest News

Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
national donate life month
East Texas family remembers their son this National Donate Life Month
Tatum Student Death
Investigation ongoing into death of Tatum High School student
Nyabuto Pretrial Hearing
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
“We are excited for Bonner that Ms. Gomez is being named principal,” said Superintendent Dr....
Tyler ISD announces new Bonner Elementary School principal