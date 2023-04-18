Bullard ISD announces new high school principal

Bullard, TX (PRESS RELEASE) - Chad Bentley has been named the new principal at Bullard High School. The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring during the April regular monthly board meeting this evening, April 17, 2023.

Mr. Bentley comes to Bullard from Canyon Lake High School in Comal ISD, where he has served as assistant principal and interim academic dean since 2020. Before his administrative role in Comal ISD, he served in Malakoff ISD as fine arts coordinator from 2013 to 2020 and head band director from 2012 to 2016. He has also served as head band director at Cayuga High School and assistant band director at Eustace High School.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Chad Bentley to Bullard ISD and to see where he will lead Bullard High School,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “He is committed to building relationships, fostering a positive culture, and consistent growth. In short, he aligns directly with what we believe here at Bullard ISD.”

Mr. Bentley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. He and his wife, Jess, who is also an educator, have three children; Jared (26) and his wife Macie, Sonny (graduating senior), and Stella (5).

“Our responsibility in education is to seek the continued growth of every student, staff member, parent, and community member by creating and maintaining authentic relationships,” Bentley said. “We will create a truly collaborative culture of servant leaders who will support all stakeholders in meeting their professional goals while propelling them into the future equipped to excel in any undertaking.”

