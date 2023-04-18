Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge. (WSYX, STEVEN FAMILY, TIKTOK, CNN)
By WSYX staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSYX) - A family from Columbus, Ohio is dealing with a horrific tragedy.

Their 13-year-old son, Jacob, died after he overdosed on an over-the-counter medicine.

The family says their son was trying to copy a TikTok challenge.

“I am going to do everything I can to try to make sure another child doesn’t go through it,” Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, said.

“The worst day of my life,” Justin Stevens, Jacob’s father, said.

Jacob overdosed on Benadryl after attempting a TikTok challenge. He died after six days on a ventilator.

Jacob’s family told WSYX the challenge was to take 12 to 14 pills and it would create a hallucination.

Jacob took more than that.

“They kind of just all come at one time and it was too much for his body,” Justin Stevens said.

Jacob’s father says the teen was at home with friends when he overdosed. He says Jacob’s friends filmed him attempting the social media challenge when all of a sudden his body started seizing.

Justin Stevens says he felt like time stopped when doctors told him his son would never wake up.

“No brain scan. There was nothing there. He said we could keep him on the vent, we could, you know. He could lay there like that but he will never open his eyes. He will never breathe on his own, do anything like that,” Dianna Stevens said.

“Smile, he’ll never walk, talk,” Justin Stevens said.

His parents described Jacob as a well-mannered, funny loving kid. He played football for Greenfield schools.

“It didn’t matter how bad of a day I was having and nobody else could make me smile. Jacob is who made me smile,” Justin Stevens said.

His father says what community members said about his son brought him to tears.

“It made me feel really good to see some of the posts that, you know, his peers had put on Facebook about how he helped them,” Justin Stevens said.

And now his family has a warning for other parents.

“Keep an eye on what your kids doing with that phone, talk to ‘em about, you know, the situation. I want everybody to know about my son’s situation,” Justin Stevens said.

They’re also trying to get lawmakers to put an age restriction on buying medicine like Benadryl.

“I already sent a message to Mr. DeWine,” Dianna Stevens said.

“If it’s my life goal to, to make that happen, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll go at until I die,” Justin Stevens said.

Jacob’s father also wants social media platforms like TikTok to have age restrictions.

Jacob’s funeral will take place in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died on Friday
Daniel Nyabuto
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change
Preston Wade Graham
Arrest made in connection with 2022 Longview murder

Latest News

Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
national donate life month
East Texas family remembers their son this National Donate Life Month
Tatum Student Death
Investigation ongoing into death of Tatum High School student
Nyabuto Pretrial Hearing
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy requests venue change