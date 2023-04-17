Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLOCUM, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency responders successfully conducted a water rescue Sunday morning on the Neches River.

According to a report by the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, dispatchers received a call at 7:32 a.m. Sunday about an overturned boat on the Neches River near the State Highway 294 bridge. A woman was reportedly hanging onto a tree after her boat had overturned the night before.

Game Warden Danny Kessel said the woman was 59 years old, and she and her brother had put in at Hobson Bridge in a 10′ aluminum boat, planning to float down to State Highway 294. At dark, the boat overturned about a mile from the 294 bridge; the two clung on to a log in the river until daylight, Kessel said. The brother then went for help.

Responders from Slocum and Anderson County set out with swiftwater rescue teams Sunday morning. Kessel said the woman was found cold but in good spirits, and she was aided by EMS once brought to land. She was later transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Woman clinging to tree in river rescued by Slocum emergency responders
