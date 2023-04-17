Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New Trinity Valley basketball coach ready to lead Cardinals

Trinity Valley introduced their all-new basketball coach Monday morning in a special press conference held at the gym.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley introduced their all-new basketball coach Monday morning in a special press conference held at the gym. Coach Martin Levinson comes to Athens from Southern Arkansas University Tech. His coaching record of 147-98 reflects a formula that could continue to build success for the Trinity Valley Basketball program.

“Well, it’s already had a lot of success, so maybe just take it to another level, you know, get down to Hutch and win some games down there,” Levinson said.

“Maybe make a place in the national tournament and try to do it every year. You know, that’s the goal. I mean, that’s the hard part of community college is just turnover, you know, but so we’ll fight every single year recruiting-wise, fight to develop those relationships with our guys and try to win a national championship, but you know, let’s get there first: let’s compete in this region, let’s win a Region Tournament, and let’s get down there.”

Levinson has had the opportunity to coach at some great schools and has improved their programs. He spoke about what attracted him to Trinity Valley.

“Just the Region 14 is such a powerful region,” he said. “This is such a great community: the history, the tradition, the level of players that have been in here. The blueprint has kind of been shown here, that this community in this school can support really, really talented guys. And, I felt that when I came down here and visited.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died in car wreck on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

Coach Martin Levinson
WebXtra: New Trinity Valley basketball coach ready to lead Cardinals
PETERSON TSHOF
Palestine's Peterson inducted Saturday night into the TSHOF
Angelina Roadrunners basketball team prepares for next season
Angelina Roadrunners basketball team prepares for next season
Coach Colby Carthel talks to his team following a morning practice (KTRE Sports)
SFA football coach says team is hungry for next season