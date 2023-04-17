Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles southwest of Amarillo. According to Castro County Emergency Management, the Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.(TMX)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a fire that caused an explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm last week as accidental, according to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the fire was a result of a failure of a piece of equipment used by the dairy on a daily basis. Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera says investigators determined the fire originated in the northern end of the dairy, specifically pen #3. There was no evidence of foul play.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Castro Co. Dairy Farm explosion leaves one in critical condition, thousands of cattle dead

“The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and I want to reassure everyone that this was not the result of any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply. This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the fire marshal’s office said in a statement released to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say there will be a more in-depth investigation on the cause of the equipment failure by experts in the field.

A woman critically injured in the explosion remains at a Lubbock hospital.

