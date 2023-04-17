Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died in car wreck on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution.
Traffic signal pole at S. Broadway Ave. and Loop 323 in Tyler to be replaced

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
GOP leader McConnell returns to Senate after head injury
Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl