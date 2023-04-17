EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and calm wind tonight, temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight. Monday will be another cool, if not cold, morning. Like Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies through most of the day on Monday, with a few clouds possible late in the afternoon into the evening. While we stay dry for the first day of the work week, rain returns to East Texas on Tuesday, beginning a period of scattered shower and storm chances. Tuesday through at least Friday we’ll have a chance for rain in the forecast each day, with the highest chances still looking like they’ll be on Thursday.

As of this evening, it is still too early to hone in on any severe weather details, but it is possible we could see some stronger storms on on Wednesday and Thursday. As for temperatures over the next week, we’ll sit pretty close to normal on the highs, in the upper 70s and low 80s. Beyond the work week, uncertainty remains for the weekend forecast. Two of our most often used forecast models are split this evening on rain chances for next weekend, while they do mostly agree that we’ll see well-below normal temperatures. As we go through this next week we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the storm chances and the weekend forecast. Have a great night.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

