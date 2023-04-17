Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl

Tristan Logan Richardson
Tristan Logan Richardson(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested on a charge of murder for allegedly selling fentanyl near Mount Pleasant ISD.

On Apr. 14, officers responded to a death in the 1000 block of West 11th Street, where they discovered that the deceased man, Jose Ramirez, had bought three M30 pills from Tristan Logan Richardson, 23, of Mount Pleasant, according to an affidavit. The officer stated in the document that training and experience made him aware M30 pills often contain fentanyl.

The same day, officers made contact with Richardson, who allegedly admitted he knew the pills contained fentanyl and that he sold them to Ramirez. Richardson allegedly said he was paid $30 via CashApp and was given half of one of the pills, which he still had, the affidavit stated. The document said Richardson allowed officers to search his residence on Choctaw Street, where the pill was found.

Richardson has been charged with murder and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. His home was less than 700 feet from Mount Pleasant ISD, and the second charge has been enhanced as a result. Bond for the murder change has been set at $1,000,000.

