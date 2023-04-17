Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a chilly and clear morning, we’ll hold onto sunshine this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. Today will be a lot like yesterday, though temperatures will run about five to ten degrees warmer this afternoon. Some cloud cover is expected to return to the area this evening, and will continue to build in overnight. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 50s, so not quite as cool tomorrow morning as we have been the last two mornings. We’ll have a low chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm both Tuesday and Wednesday, though many of us will likely stay dry.

Temperatures make their return to the 80s Wednesday afternoon, but cooler temperatures are expected to return by the weekend. Shower and storm chances will be higher on Thursday and Friday, and there will be a possibility for stronger storms both days, something we’ll need to watch this week. Once storms clear out by late Friday/early Saturday, a cold front will usher in cooler air for the weekend. You can expect lows in the 40s and 50s, and highs in the 60s and low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. That said, there is some uncertainty in weekend rain chances and how cool (or warm) we’ll be, part of the forecast that will be fine tuned over the next handful of days. Have a great Monday.

