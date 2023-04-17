Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Medford man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were discovered in a storage unit in Boston.

Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, died from stab wounds, according to investigators. The couple had been missing since late March.

Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.

Police said the unit where the bodies of Schukin and Vekshin were discovered on Friday had been rented by Volkov using one of the victims’ names. Both men were found inside rubber storage bins. One had been dismembered. Bleach, rubber gloves and items belonging to the two victims were also located in the unit.

Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment, according to investigators, who said that Schukin has recently declined to be the guarantor on a lease extension, which resulted in Volkov’s eviction.

Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving, on March 29, according to police. A person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen.

Police later discovered the U-Haul truck at the storage facility where the bodies were found. Investigators say they believe Volkov was using it to transport items from the victims’ apartment to the storage facility.

Volkov is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Logan Richardson
Murder affidavit: Mount Pleasant man confesses to dealing deadly fentanyl
City of Tatum holds prayer vigil for student who died in car wreck on Friday
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Latest News

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old ran over and killed by tractor, authorities say
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental